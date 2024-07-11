Union leaders and members of Congress are concerned about the viability of the US president’s candidacy

Democratic union leaders asked the US president on Wednesday (10.Jul.2024), Joe Biden (Democratic Party), and his campaign to provide a concrete and viable plan for him to defeat the former president Donald Trump (Republican Party) in the November presidential elections. The information was released by the newspaper The Washington Post.

The request comes as Biden faces concerns about his age, 81, and his health. According to the publication, members of Congress and the Democratic campaign are concerned about the viability of the president’s candidacy.

O The Washington Post cited a closed-door meeting held on Wednesday (July 10) attended by some of the country’s top union leaders. They reportedly said that Americans’ doubts about Biden’s ability to govern were hurting his candidacy. They also reportedly asked the president and those responsible for his campaign to present a viable plan for Trump to be defeated.

The publication spoke to people who actively participate in the Democrat’s campaign. “The overwhelming majority of senior campaign officials are discouraged and see no way forward.,” a Democratic strategist said. In addition, lawmakers and donors are reportedly privately signaling that they may publicly call for Biden to drop out.

On Wednesday (10th July), Peter Welch became the first Democratic senator to publicly call on the president to drop his bid for office in November. He said that given the danger posed by Trump, the move would be “for the good of the country”. According to the The Washington Postthe opinion is shared by other Democratic politicians, such as the lieutenant governor of New York, Antonio Delgadoand the deputies Pat Ryan, Earl Blumenauer.

Biden’s health has become a topic of speculation after he performed poorly in the first debate against Trump on June 27. At the debate, the Republican launched aggressive remarks against the Democrat, who appeared wavering and confused at times.

Biden said he had a bad night and said he had “ruined everything” It is “made a mistake”. Despite this, he tried to downplay the poor performance.That was 90 minutes on stage. Look what I’ve done in 3 and a half years”, he declared last week. Immediately after the debate, members of the Democratic Party openly discussed the possibility of replacing Biden with a younger candidate.

On July 3, the White House said the president will not drop out of the presidential race. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden “definitely” is not considering withdrawing from the campaign.

RESEARCHES

According to the research aggregator of FiveThirtyEightTrump has 42.2% of voting intentions against Biden’s 40%.

The US president is approved by 37.6% and disapproved by 56.9% of Americans.

