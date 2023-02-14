By Steve Holland and Lindsay Dunsmuir

(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to name Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard as his top economic policy adviser possibly later on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter said. , as the 2024 elections approach.

Brainard’s eventual move from the US central bank to a White House job comes as the Fed grapples with its own challenges and struggles to curb inflation, leaving an intellectual and political gap in the institution at an important time.

Brainard, experienced in fiscal and monetary affairs, would replace White House National Economic Council (NEC) director Brian Deese, who announced his resignation.

In addition, Biden ally Jared Bernstein is expected to replace Cecilia Rouse as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, the source said. Rouse announced plans to step down.

The White House did not comment. The changes were initially reported by Bloomberg News.

Brainard, a Harvard-educated Democrat, has been a fixture at the US central bank, known for her meticulous, thorough preparation and particular expertise in global economics. That likely means a key role will remain unfilled for months at an especially difficult time for the Fed.

During nearly a decade at the institution, she extended her influence into both monetary policy and financial regulation, combining her political knowledge honed in previous White House and Treasury posts with economics.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Lindsay Dunsmuir)