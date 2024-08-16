Home policy

From: Simon Schröder

In a joint appearance, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden demonstrate their mutual support. A contrast to Trump’s campaign.

Washington DC – US President Joe Biden has his deputy Kamala Harris as a possible successor in the White House. “She can be a damn good president,” said the Democrat at the first joint rally with Harris since his withdrawal from the presidential race and the US electionHarris, on the other hand, praised her colleague and incumbent as an “extraordinary president.”

During his appearance in the state of Maryland, the 81-year-old also lashed out at Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. “The guy we’re running against – what’s his name? Donald Dump?” he mocked.

Previously, President Biden had introduced a price reduction on drugs under Medicare health insurance. This price reduction is expected to save seniors $1.5 billion in 2026 alone and the state health insurance system about $6 billion, according to the ZDF reported. In the USA, due to a lack of regulation, the prices for medicines and medical services are sometimes exorbitant. A single ride in an ambulance can cost several thousand dollars, as PBS reported.

Biden takes Trump’s criticism of his age calmly: “I’m too damn old”

During his speech, Biden made several jokes about his age, for which he was so heavily criticized by Trump during his election campaign. “I served in the Senate for 270 years,” said the president, referring to his long political career and more than 30 years as a senator. “I know I look 40, but I’m a little older.” For a long time in his life he was “too damn young,” “now I’m too damn old.”

Biden dropped out of the race for a second term in July. The Democrat had come under massive pressure from his own party because of his age and doubts about his mental fitness. His TV duel with Donald Trump on CNN was disastrous for the 81-year-old. Vice President Harris (59) will now take his place in the election in November as the candidate of the Democrats against Trump.

Harris and Biden united in their appearance: Harris praises the president’s achievements

Biden was 29 years old when he US Senate and entered the House of Representatives at the age of 30, which is the minimum age for the House of Representatives. He was one of the youngest senators in US history. Decades later, he entered the White House as the oldest president of all time. His age and condition were the biggest problem in his re-election campaign from the start. Now, part of his role is to support Harris in her election campaign. Biden is also expected to give a speech at the major Democratic Party convention in Chicago next week.

Harris also tried to demonstrate harmony during her appearance with Biden. “There is a lot of love in this room for our president,” she shouted to the crowd, praising Biden for having accomplished so much in so many areas. It was her “eternal and great, great, great honor” to be able to work with this “most extraordinary human being.” (sischr/dpa)