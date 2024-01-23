DM: Biden mixed up ministers after Karine Jean-Pierre's words about his health

US President Joe Biden confused the two heads of federal departments “moments” after White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the head of state was fine with his mental health. About it wrote edition of The Daily Mail.

During the meeting, 81-year-old Biden mixed up the head of the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, and the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra. The mistake was “an extreme misstatement given the focus on his age.”

In particular, Biden thanked gender policy adviser Jen Klein before turning to Becerra, who was “sitting next to her.” However, Mayorkas was with Klein, and Becerra participated in the meeting via video link. A few minutes earlier, Jean-Pierre supported Biden and noted his achievements as head of state over the past three years.

Earlier, former US President Donald Trump announced that he had passed two mental ability tests. He called for similar testing to be carried out for all candidates for the post of head of state.