Biden misspoke at UN General Assembly, confuses New York and Washington

US President Joe Biden misspoke at the signing of a declaration of support for Ukraine in New York, confusing the location of the event. reports The New York Post.

“Welcome to Washington,” the American leader said while at a New York hotel where the ceremony to join the G7 declaration was taking place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Biden did not correct the error and continued his speech.

Earlier it became known that the declaration of the “Big Seven” (G7) “on support for the restoration of Ukraine” was supported by 30 of the 193 UN member states. The signatories of the declaration pledged to support the desire of Western states to keep Russian assets frozen until the Russian Federation “pays for the damage caused to Ukraine.”

Earlier, at the NATO summit held in the United States from July 9 to 11, Biden misspoke and called Russian leader Vladimir Putin the president of Ukraine, handing the floor over to him.