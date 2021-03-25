US President Joe Biden admitted that he missed his predecessor Donald Trump. He stated this during a press conference, it was broadcast on Youtube-channel of the White House.

The journalist asked the politician if he would run for a second term, and ended the question with the phrase that by this term (65 days of the presidency – approx. “Lenta.ru”) in 2017, Trump already set up a campaign headquarters to run in the 2020 elections. “My predecessor, oh god, I miss him,” the American leader replied with a laugh.

Biden gave his first full-length press conference as president on Thursday, March 25th. According to Newsweek, Biden is the first American leader in 100 years to postpone his first full-fledged press contact by nine weeks since his inauguration.