US President Joe Biden mentioned former American leader Barack Obama when answering a journalist’s question about the nature of unidentified flying objects (UFOs). He answered questions at his joint press conference with President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in at the White House, he is quoted as saying TASS…

Fox News correspondent Peter Doosy wanted to ask an “interesting question” as Biden was about to leave.

“Obama says that there are pictures and recordings of objects in the sky, these unidentified aerial phenomena, and he says that we do not know exactly what it is. What do you think it is? ” – Dusi asked the American leader.

In response, Biden laughed it off and did not disclose his position. “I would ask him (Obama – approx. “Lenta.ru”) again, ”he replied, after which everyone in the audience laughed.

On May 19, former US President Barack Obama confirmed that the US military was observing unidentified flying objects (UFOs). He stated on the air of the James Corden Show that there are photographs of celestial objects in the archives, the origin of which cannot be explained. However, according to him, there are no storage facilities in the United States where alien ships and evidence of the existence of extraterrestrial civilizations lie.

Earlier, former US Naval Forces (Navy) officer Sean Cahill said that the UFO, which was spotted off the American coast in July 2019, used technology that is 100-1000 years ahead of the Earth. “At the present time, we would not be able to defend ourselves against something like that,” he said.