US President Joe Biden said that he “has theories” about the emergence of coronavirus, but he intends to wait for the opinion of scientists.

“I have theories (about COVID-19 – Ed.), But I’m not a scientist. I will wait until the scientific community makes this judgment, “- quotes the American leader “RIA News”…

Earlier on Friday, former head of the US medical regulator CDC Robert Redfield said that the coronavirus, in his opinion, appeared in a Chinese laboratory and began to spread in September or October 2019 in Wuhan.

In turn, the lead researcher of the WHO mission, Peter Ben Embarek, who worked in Wuhan, noted that a version with a laboratory origin of COVID-19 is unlikely.

On March 11, Biden signed a new package of measures to stimulate the country’s economy in the context of a pandemic in the amount of $ 1.9 trillion, approved by Congress. It provides for the allocation of approximately $ 400 billion directly to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic. About $ 1 trillion should be directed to providing assistance to the population, the rest – to stimulate the economy.