The President of the United States, Joe Biden, received the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, at the White House this Thursday (21). There, both talked about the progress of the war taking place on Ukrainian territory and about the new means of military aid that the Americans can provide for Zelensky’s army to continue its counteroffensive in the face of the Russian invasion.

This is the sixth face-to-face meeting that has taken place between the two leaders this year alone and the third that has taken place at the White House.

During the meeting, Zelensky thanked the USA and President Biden for the meeting and for the military aid that the Americans have been providing to his country to date.

“Thank you for the invitation and for the vital assistance provided by the United States to Ukraine to combat Russian terrorism,” he said.

In response, Biden reinforced the US position in supporting the Ukrainians, reaffirming the “long-term commitment to Ukraine’s security” as the only way to promote “lasting peace”.

Biden also praised the “bravery of the Ukrainian people” in their defense efforts against the Russian invasion.

“They literally inspired the world,” said Biden. The American president concluded his speech by telling Zelensky that “the American people” and “the world” were with him.

Earlier, Zelensky visited the American Congress. At the scene, he tried to explain to some members of the Republican Party, who are beginning to oppose sending weapons to Ukraine, about the need for military aid.

“If we don’t receive help, we will lose the war,” explained Zelensky during a meeting that took place behind closed doors with a group of senators.

The meeting was not attended by the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, from the Republican Party.

Also this Thursday, the US announced that a new military aid package will be sent to Ukraine. This package will not include the long-range ATACMS missiles, which Ukraine has been persistently requesting for months.

The Americans refused to supply these missiles for fear of provoking a war escalation with Russia.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the goal of the new military aid is to prevent further Russian attacks from further damaging Ukrainian infrastructure.

“These new military capabilities will help Ukraine strengthen its defenses ahead of what will likely be a harsh winter, full of new Russian attacks on critical infrastructure designed to deprive innocent people of necessities like electricity and heat,” Sullivan said. (With EFE Agency)