The president of the United States, Joe Biden, announced this Tuesday, December 12, during a meeting at the White House with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, a disbursement of another $200 million in military aid to Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion. Zelensky was previously in the US Congress, which continues to block a $61 billion package for Ukraine.

“I just signed a disbursement of $200 million from the Department of Defense for Ukraine,” explained the US president, Joe Biden, to the press at the beginning of the meeting with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, at the White House.

“We are going to be by your side,” Biden said to Zelensky this Tuesday, December 12. The American president asked his Ukrainian counterpart “not to lose hope” in his fight against the Russian invasion and stated that the US Congress should fund additional aid.

Biden asked Congress to approve additional aid to Ukraine before going on vacation. She explained that stopping aid to Ukraine would be a “Christmas gift” to Vladimir Putin.

However, these 200 million are part of a budget that is about to be exhausted. Congress rejected a new $106 billion package last week, including $61,000 for Ukraine and $15,000 for Israel.

The legislators, who were also able to meet with Zelensky this Tuesday, remain firm in their conditions for approving this package and demand greater border restrictions in the south of the country, as well as more transparency about how the money sent by the US to Ukraine is spent.

“If you listen to people at home, they're not interested in a blank check for Ukraine when they see 12,000 people crossing our open southern border every day,” said Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt.

According to Republican Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House of Representatives, any additional security spending must “regard first and foremost the national security” of the US. Johnson explained that “last week there were 12,000 illegal border crossings in a single day – Wednesday – and almost 280 known terrorists were arrested.

However, Republican demands regarding the US southern border are met with strong resistance within the Democratic caucus.

With EFE and Reuters