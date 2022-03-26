The president of the United States was part of the meeting, in Warsaw, between the delegation of his country and Ukraine. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke at the Doha Forum, calling on Qatar to increase its gas supply to Europe; and raise the number of children killed by the war to 136.

The Russian siege on the Ukrainian capital does not cease in its attempts to conquer it, something that is still not close to achieving after the first month of war. However, the alarms continue to sound and force the Kiev rulers to take precautions.

The mayor once again announced a curfew for the weekend, with the novelty of the absence of pharmacies and gas stations, among other types of businesses. Meanwhile, President Volodímir Zelenski continues with his appearances in the world.

These are the most important news about the war in Ukraine on Saturday, March 26:

8.54 (BOG) The mayor of kyiv backtracks: there will be no curfew

After announcing it in the early hours of Saturday, the communal chief Vitali Klitschko reported, via Telegram, that the restriction that was going to happen from 8:00 p.m. today until 7 a.m. on Monday will finally not apply.

“New information from the military command: the kyiv curfew will not come into effect tomorrow,” he said. However, the usual nightly ban from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. will continue to operate, but people will be able to “move freely around Kyiv on Sunday during the day,” he added.

8.16 (BOG) Biden meets with senior Ukrainian officials in Poland

The president of the United States was present for much of the meeting that his delegation held with Ukrainian ministers Oleksii Reznikov and Dmitro Kuleba of the Defense and Foreign Affairs branch, respectively, in Warsaw.

Accompanied by the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the Minister of Defense, Lloyd Austin, the Head of State of the North American country witnessed 40 minutes of the 90 that the conclave lasted. Also on the Ukrainian side were the ambassador to Poland, Andrii Deshchytsia, and the American charge d’affaires in Ukraine, Kristina Kvien.

During the segment that the press was able to witness, Kuleba detailed to Biden the daily effects of war, telling him that he learned to “sleep in any circumstance.”

After the meeting, Kuleba stressed the importance of the dialogue with the US delegation to “seek practical solutions in the political and defense spheres to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to fight against Russian aggression.”

For his part, Reznikov confirmed that both he and Kuleba will be at President Biden’s speech this Saturday at the Royal Palace in Warsaw, which will focus on “the united efforts of the free world to support the people of Ukraine.”

7.00 (BOG) Increases the number of children killed by war to 136

The Ukrainian authorities assured that the number of boys who lost their lives as a result of the Russian invasion grew to 136, while there are another 199 who would have been injured throughout the conflict.

The data recorded by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s office show that the majority of the victims of both categories took place in kyiv. In addition, there are 570 school or educational buildings that were attacked throughout the country, with 73 being totally destroyed.

5.51 (BOG) Zelensky spoke at the Doha Forum and asked Qatar for more gas production

The Ukrainian president appeared through a video recorded at the meeting that took place in the Qatari capital. There he asked the host country to increase gas emissions in Europe in order to cover the amounts it receives from Russia.

“I ask you to increase energy production so that everyone in Russia understands that no one can use energy as a weapon to blackmail the world,” said the Head of State.

In addition, he called for the restructuring of international institutions, considering that they failed because they did not prevent the Russian invasion. “We need a real reform of international institutions so that a country cannot do what it wants,” he exclaimed.

5.30 (BOG) New curfew announced in kyiv

This Saturday, the authorities of the capital of Ukraine decreed the curfew again, which will run from 8:00 p.m. local time today until 7:00 a.m. on Monday the 28th. This was announced by the mayor of Kiev, Vitaly Klitschko, in your Telegram account.

“The military command has decided to reinforce the curfew. It will be from 8:00 p.m. on Saturday until 7:00 a.m. on Monday, March 28, ”said the mayor. The measure that will come into force tonight contemplates the prohibition to circulate outside the houses, with the exception that it is to go to the shelters if there is an alert.

In addition, shops may not be open, as well as pharmacies and service stations. For its part, public transport will not work.

With Reuters and EFE