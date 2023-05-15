US President Joe Biden said he expects to meet congressional leaders on Tuesday for talks on a plan to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a default that could result in a major crisis.

In remarks to reporters in Delaware, Biden said he remains optimistic about reaching an agreement.

Biden was scheduled to meet with members of the House of Representatives on Friday, but the meeting was postponed.

Biden said he received an update on how talks between administration officials and their congressional counterparts are progressing.

“I am still optimistic because I am optimistic,” he added, expressing his belief that there is a desire on both sides to reach an agreement.

“I think we will be able to do that,” he said.

Biden said he still plans to visit Japan this week to attend a meeting of leaders of the Group of Seven major nations. He is scheduled to leave on Wednesday.