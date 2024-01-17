The President of the United States, Joe Biden, will meet this Wednesday (17) with Congressional leaders at the White House to discuss the approval of new funds for Ukraine and Israel.

At a press conference this Tuesday (16), White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre announced the meeting, which will be attended by the leaders of both houses of Congress and the leaders of the legislative committees.

The presence of the Democratic Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, and the Republican Senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell, are expected to be present, as well as the speaker of the House of Representatives, the Republican Mike Johnson, and the minority leader of the House , Democrat Hakeem Jeffries. A specific time for the meeting has not yet been announced.

The meeting will take place amid an impasse in negotiations for Congress to approve more than US$100 billion (R$492 billion) in military aid, as requested by Biden in October, of which more than US$60 billion (R$295 .7 billion) would go to Ukraine, while around US$15 billion (R$73.9 billion) would be transferred to Israel.

Republicans demand that, in exchange for approval of the package, the asylum system, which most newly arrived migrants fall under, be reformed and make it much more difficult for employers to hire illegal immigrants, among other measures.

The White House has expressed its willingness to accept concessions on migration in exchange for funding for Ukraine. In fact, on Wednesday last week, Biden stated that he is considering making “significant concessions” on border policy to reach a deal.

In December, the US recorded the highest number of illegal migrants detected crossing the American border in history, around 302,000. During the last quarter of the year, there were 785 thousand, also a historic record.