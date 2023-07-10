Joe Biden and the summit with Rishi Sunak in London

The president of the United States, Joe Bidenis in Downing Street, a Londonfor an interview with the British premier, Rishi Sunak. Among the topics on the table the war in Ukraine and the prospects of NATO summit in Vilnius, in Lithuania, scheduled from Tuesday. The London one is the first stop on Biden’s European tour which will culminate on Wednesday with the NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital.

Biden arrived in Downing Street in the presidential car, dubbed “The Beast”; he shook Sunak’s hand and posed for pictures. According to the White House, on the agenda with the British premier there will be “bilateral and global issues“. The US president stated that i relations between Washington and London I am “solid as a rock“. “We are two of the strongest allies in NATO and I know that we will do everything possible to strengthen Euro-Atlantic security”. The British premier said. As reported by the British press, Sunak said that with the head of the White House it will also address the theme of “strengthening cooperation and joint economic security for the benefit of our citizens”.

