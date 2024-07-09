US President Joe Biden will hold his first face-to-face talks with new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House on Wednesday, the White House said.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that Biden intends to “underscore the importance of continuing to strengthen the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom” in his meeting with Starmer.

She said the two leaders would have the opportunity to discuss US-UK cooperation across a range of issues.

