Video AP-LaPresse/Atlas Agency – Joe Biden responded to Vladimir Putin this Tuesday from the city of Warsaw. The president of the United States has promised his support to Zelensky so that Ukraine “can defeat Russia for its unjust invasion.” “We refuse to let the world be ruled by fear and force,” Biden said. The North American leader has also met today with the president and the prime minister of Poland with the main objective of defending the allied unit in the protection of the eastern flank of NATO. -Drafting-







