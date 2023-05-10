It has been a meeting in style, but without any result. The President of the United States, Joe Biden, received the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Kevin McCarthy, and the other leaders of Congress in the Oval Office of the White House this Tuesday afternoon at the White House. The meeting was of such a high level that the president joked at the beginning of it with the journalists: “We are going to get going, to solve all the world’s problems.” The meeting, however, has not allowed any progress to unblock the extension of the debt ceiling. “I have not seen any new movement,” McCarthy summarized. The expectations, in reality, were not very high.

The speaker of the House of Representatives has appeared before the media together with the leader of his party in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, also present at the meeting, in a defiant tone and complaining that Biden has not agreed to start negotiations on the debt ceiling until that there is hardly any time left: “That is not the way to govern,” he said. The White House “does not have a plan B,” he added.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned last week that the X date by which the United States could run out of money to meet its obligations may come as early as June 1, though leaving open the possibility of a longer term. wider. The debt ceiling, 31.38 trillion dollars, was reached in January and since then the Government has been working with extraordinary measures that have left a temporary respite. Moody’s agency and investors they placed the date X in mid-August.

Biden and his spokesman have repeatedly repeated that it is the responsibility of Congress to increase the debt limit and that it must do so without strings attached. The Democrats consider this to be blackmail, a hostage-taking for which they ask for a ransom, and stress that during the Trump presidency Congress raised the debt ceiling three times without asking for cuts in return.

Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, another of the attendees, has been a little more conciliatory and has said that the leaders of Congress and their teams were going to continue discussions on the annual federal budget from this very moment Tuesday, at the behest of Biden. Democrats are open to some spending cuts as long as they are not tied to the threat of default. They want it to be part of the budget negotiation, but not the debt limit negotiation.

The Republican majority in the House of Representatives has approved a bill that would allow the debt ceiling to be raised, but in exchange for cuts in numerous items and for Biden to give up some of the main achievements of the first half of his term, including measures of the Inflation Reduction Law and the partial cancellation of the debt of university students.

The proposal has no future in the Senate, controlled by the Democrats, but it gives McCarthy a chance: “We have both said that default is not an option, but only one of us has acted,” he maintains. “I’ve asked the president this simple question: Doesn’t he think there’s somewhere we could find savings?” McCarthy told reporters outside the White House.

The fourth leader of Congress present at the meeting, Charles Schumer, who leads the Democrats in the Senate, has attacked McCarthy, saying he is “putting America in great danger.” “Taking default risk, with all the dangers it holds for the American people, hostage and saying it’s my way or not, it’s mostly my way or not, is dangerous,” Schumer said.

The proof that there was not the slightest hope of reaching an agreement is that the president of the United States, Joe Biden, already had a public event scheduled for this Wednesday in which he warned that it was to criticize the Republican position and the cuts that it entails. and to demand an unconditional raising of the debt ceiling.

There are theoretical alternatives that would make it possible to find a way out. One of them is to go to the power to mint platinum coins of any value and launch the trillion dollar coin, deposit it in the Federal Reserve and raise funds with it. There are also financial engineering possibilities: the Treasury could issue debt with a low face value but a very high coupon or interest, or swap debt for more resources without exceeding the authorized face value.

There has been speculation about another possibility that could lead to a constitutional conflict. The fourth paragraph of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution says that “the validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law (…) shall not be questioned.” Using that rule to justify the issuance of new debt with which to pay the existing one would be a highly controversial interpretation. McCarthy has said that these issues have not been part of the discussion on Tuesday: “None of that has been raised,” he told reporters.

The possibility of a suspension or temporary extension of the debt ceiling that will allow the budget year that ends on September 30 to be closed and, incidentally, to gain time for negotiation does not seem to be a realistic option at the moment either. Congressional leaders will meet again this Friday.

