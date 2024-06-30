NYT: Democratic Party donors are discussing Biden’s forced removal from the election

Sponsors of the US Democratic Party are discussing the forced removal of incumbent President Joe Biden from the election. The possibility of such an outcome became known New York Times (NYT).

According to the source, the Democratic Party is deeply concerned about the outcome of Biden’s debate with presidential candidate Donald Trump. “Some of America’s richest people expressed sympathy for Biden’s weak debate performance and are considering how to change the course of the race,” the report said.

One of the NYT interlocutors said that political consultants are discussing the issue of “secret rules” with which it will be possible to exclude Biden from the election race without his consent before or during the National Convention of the Democratic Party. A number of sources express hope that the president will be able to voluntarily withdraw from participation in the election, including after a conversation with first lady Jill Biden.

The debate between Biden and former US President Donald Trump took place on the night of June 28, Moscow time. Participants turned to personal insults 20 minutes into the conversation. Before the meeting, the former and current presidents did not shake hands.