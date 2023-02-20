US President Joe Biden paid an unannounced visit to Kiev on Monday, the first since the start of the Russian invasion, which marks a year on Friday, and met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky. .

In statements to Zelensky, Biden announced US$ 500 million in additional aid to Ukraine and anticipated that he will apply more sanctions against Russia later this week.

The American president detailed that the new aid package will include more military equipment, in addition to artillery ammunition, howitzers and Javelin missiles, a portable weapon designed to destroy tanks and other heavy vehicles.

However, Biden has not announced the shipment of new military equipment to Ukraine, such as the F-16 fighter jets that Zelensky asks to protect himself from Russia.

“A year later, Kiev is still standing. Ukraine is still standing and democracy is still standing,” said the American ruler.

Biden said he didn’t want there to be any doubt about the “unwavering” support of the United States for Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and that was why he traveled to Kiev on Monday.

Alongside the American, Zelensky thanked his presence in Kiev and stressed that both had spoken about “long-range weapons and weapons that could still be supplied to Ukraine, but were not supplied before”, without detailing what type of weaponry he was referring to exactly. .

The White House did not announce Biden’s visit to Kiev for security reasons and did not report it until it was already underway.

This is the first time that the American president has visited Kiev since the beginning of the war, although first lady Jill Biden visited the Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod, on the border with Slovakia, on May 8 last year, coinciding with the celebration of Mother’s Day in Ukraine.

Today’s meeting took place after Zelensky met with Biden last December 21 during a historic visit to Washington, in the Ukrainian president’s first trip abroad since the beginning of the war.