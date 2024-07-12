Joe Biden confuses Volodymyr Zelensky with Vladimir Putin and Russia laughs. The gaffe of the US president, on the last day of the NATO summit in Washington, does not go unnoticed even in Moscow. The first ironic comment is entrusted to Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “Joe Biden is a pro-Russian candidate,” says Zakharova, ‘appreciating’ the gaffe of the White House tenant.

Biden, during the conference, dedicated very harsh words to Putin, calling him a “mad murderer”. The president of the United States ruled out the possibility of a direct conversation with the Russian president: “I am ready to talk to everyone, but first Putin must change”, the summary of the American president’s response.

His words are stigmatized by the Kremlin, through the statements of spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The whole world, says Putin’s spokesman, has noticed Biden’s gaffe when he mistakenly addressed Volodymir Zelensky as ‘Putin’, the Kremlin emphasizes. “It is still up to the voters in the United States to decide on the future of the candidates,” adds Peskov, then accusing the American president of having made a disrespectful comment towards Putin: “For us it is unacceptable, which does not put the president of the United States in a good light”.