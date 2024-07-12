At a press conference on Thursday night (11) in Washington, US President Joe Biden once again said that he is continuing his campaign for the November 5 presidential election. “I’m not in this for my legacy. I’m in this to finish the job I started,” he said.

The event sparked great interest due to questions about the Democrat’s mental health and whether he would be able to continue serving as president if reelected.

Biden began the press conference with a brief statement about the NATO summit, which ended on Thursday in Washington, in which he highlighted the alliance countries’ support for Ukraine in the war against Russia.

“Kiev is still standing, and NATO is still standing, stronger than ever,” said the president, who stuttered, coughed and had a hoarse voice at times during the press conference.

As he did in the presidential debate last week, he accused his opponent in the November election, Republican Donald Trump, of telling Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to “do whatever he wants.”

Biden then said that US inflation is falling, that the fight against illegal immigration is better than when Trump was president and that negotiations for a ceasefire in the war in the Gaza Strip are making “progress”, but accused Israel of being “uncooperative”.

Asked about his running mate Kamala Harris’ chances of beating Trump if she takes his place on the campaign trail, Biden made a gaffe, calling her “Vice President Trump.” He praised her but said he was the most qualified to be president. “I beat him.” [Trump] and I will defeat it again,” he said.

Before the press conference, Biden had made another blunder: at the NATO summit, when inviting the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, to speak, he called him Putin.

A reporter asked him about the mistake. “Did you see any damage to our standing by me leading this conference? Have you ever seen a more successful conference?” Biden countered.

Biden again suggested that his poor performance in the debate with Trump was due to fatigue and jet lag (sleep problems due to time zone changes).

“Instead of my day starting at 7 a.m. and ending at midnight, it would be smart for me to slow down a little bit,” said the president, who claimed that Trump is just “riding around in his golf cart, filling out his scorecard before he hits the ball,” and does not have a busy schedule like his.

Biden claimed that during the NATO summit, no European leader from the alliance asked him to give up the campaign.

“What I heard them say is I have to win. ‘You can’t let this guy [Donald Trump] win. It would be a disaster,’ the president said.

Biden said he recently underwent three extensive neurological exams that showed he was “in good shape” and that he was being seen by “good doctors.” “If one of them says I need to get another neurological test, I will,” he said.

Since his poor performance in the debate against Trump on the 27th, Biden has been under pressure from campaign donors, media outlets and fellow Democrats to drop out of the race. However, for now, he says he will remain in the fight for reelection.

“If I show up at the convention [nacional] democrat [em agosto, em Chicago] and say they want someone else, it’s the democratic process. [Mas] this will not happen”, said the president.

Thursday’s press conference is part of a strategy by Biden’s campaign team to intensify contacts with the press, with the aim of selling the thesis that he would be able to continue as president of the country.

Last week, he gave interviews to radio stations and the ABC TV network, in which he said he would only give up his attempt at reelection if he received an order from “Almighty God.”