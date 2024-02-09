Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Press Split

The USA is urging Israel to provide more protection for the civilian population. There are several airstrikes in Rafah. The news ticker about the war in Israel.

Airstrikes on Rafah : Through attacks Israel Army apparently kills several people

on : Through attacks Israel Army apparently kills several people The information processed here for War in Israel and the fight against them Hamas in the Gaza Strip come from local and international media and news agencies. Much of the information cannot be independently verified.

Tel Aviv/Gaza – While things remained relatively quiet in Israel and the Gaza Strip on Friday night (February 9th), US President Joe Biden tightened his tone towards Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and described the action against the terrorist militia Hamas as disproportionate. “I believe the response in Gaza has been excessive,” Biden said. There are many innocent people who are starving, in need or even dying. “This has to stop.” During his appearance in front of the press, the Democrat actually spoke about a domestic political issue, but at the end he answered a question about the crisis in the Middle East.

The USA has long been urging Israel to increase protection of the civilian population and provide more aid to the population in Gaza. However, the US government's recent statements indicate increasing discontent with the resonance of its appeals with the Israeli leadership.

People in Rafah inspect a destroyed car after an Israeli bombing on the evening of February 7. © Mohammed Talatene/dpa

Air strikes on Rafah: Apparently several people killed

According to media reports, Israeli air strikes took place overnight on Rafah, the southernmost city in the Gaza Strip. According to the Qatari-operated broadcaster AlJazeera Several people fell victim to the attack on residential areas.

Israel has stepped up airstrikes on Rafah in recent days after Prime Minister Netanyahu vowed to expand the military offensive on the city to advance the war against Hamas. In this case, too, the United States warned urgently of catastrophic consequences for the civilian population if the operation were extended to the city.

Before the War in Israel: The History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict in Pictures View photo series

It was only on Wednesday (February 7th) that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken struck a strikingly clear note during a visit to Israel and warned the military leadership to do more to protect civilians in the Gaza war. The dehumanization that Israel experienced in the Hamas massacre in October “cannot be a license” to dehumanize others, Blinken said in Tel Aviv. (talk to agencies)