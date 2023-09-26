He US President Joe Biden He made history this Tuesday by becoming the first incumbent president in the country to join protests in defense of better working conditions for workers in the automotive sector.

The Democratic president, who boasts of being the most pro-union of all the leaders who have occupied the White House, He went to Detroit (Michigan) invited by the president of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, Shawn Fain.

His trip precedes the one that his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump (2017-2021), will also make this Wednesday to Michigan. that with his presence there he skips the debate held at that same time in California by the conservative candidates for the 2024 presidential elections.

Biden arrived in Detroit around 12:00 local time and was received at the airport by Fain himself, who took over the leadership of the union at the beginning of the year and who for the first time in the history of the American automotive industry called a simultaneous strike. in plants of Ford, Stellantis and General Motors (GM), known as the Big Three of Detroit.

With a megaphone, cap and casual clothes, Biden addressed the strikers: “They have made a lot of sacrifices. Now they (the manufacturers) are doing incredibly well and you should too,” he said to applause.

US President Joe Biden greets striking members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union.

In previous statements he had already stressed that he was hopeful that the respective negotiations would reach a successful conclusion and had stressed that employees deserve a “fair” share of the benefits they helped create.

UAW began its strike on September 15 at a plant at each of those manufacturers. and last week it expanded it to another 38 Stellantis and General Motors production centers due to the lack of progress in negotiations with the latter.

The union demands salary increases of 40% distributed over the next four years, the elimination of salary differences between plant workers of the same companies, greater guarantees of job security and recovering the aid they had until 2009 to compensate for the increase in the cost of living.

EFE