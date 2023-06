How did you feel about the content of this article?

US President Joe Biden. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Shawn Thew

When participating in the National Summit of Safer Communities in West Hatford, this Friday (16), the American president José Biden ended his speech by saying “God Save The Queen”, which, in free translation, means “God save the Queen” .

The statement from the UK anthem generated a strong repercussion among people who followed the event and even on social networks. The current monarch of the United Kingdom is King Charles III, given that Queen Elizabeth II died in September last year.

“Several of you have asked me why he might have said that,” Todd Gillman of the Dallas Morning News wrote in a pool report describing the moment.

Before closing the speech saluting the queen, the American president spoke about the need for stricter gun laws. Biden called for new laws to ban AR-15-style semi-automatic rifles and high-capacity magazines and hold gun owners accountable for unsafe gun storage.