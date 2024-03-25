Home page politics

From: Babett Gumbrecht

The race between Trump (r) and Biden is the first rematch of a duel for the White House with the same candidates in around 70 years. © –/AP/dpa

In the election campaign, Biden is now using Trump's strategies: malicious X-mail and nasty nicknames allude to the US President's financial crisis.

Washington DC – The election campaign in the USA is in full swing. And now it's not just use anymore Donald Trump Social media to his opponent Joe Biden to denounce. On Monday (March 25th), Biden seemed to have wanted to annoy the Republican a little – and congratulated him, probably not entirely seriously, on a victory in a tournament at his own golf club.

The congratulations related to two trophies that Trump received at a tournament at his own golf club. Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: “I won both! A large and talented number of members and a great and difficult course made the game very exciting.” Biden posted one Screenshot on X and congratulated sacrastically: “Congratulations, Donald. A real achievement.”

“Broke Don”: Biden introduces nickname for Trump

As Biden reacted to Trump's golf win, comments increased. One X user called the post “one of the greatest moments in the history” of the short message service. Another wrote: “We love you, Mr. President.”

And the swipe at winning the cup on the golf course is not the first that Biden has thrown at Trump. The Democrat has recently started calling Trump “Broke Don” in German, “Broke Don,” reports The Telegraph. Biden's campaign team wants to point out Trump's financial difficulties. Because like that German Press Agency (dpa) Only recently reported that the image of Trump's extremely rich businessman is crumbling.

Trump's image is crumbling: extremely rich businessman has financial problems

Recently, the Republican was asked to pay several times by the judiciary. Trump, who wants to move back into the White House after the presidential election in November, was sentenced to a fine of more than $350 million in a fraud trial in New York. With interest, the total amount now amounts to more than $450 million. According to the court, Trump manipulated the value of his Trump Organization for years in order to obtain cheaper loans and insurance contracts. Trump wants to appeal – but he has to raise a high deposit to do so.

In January, a New York court ordered Trump to pay author E. Jean Carroll more than $80 million in damages for defamation. He appealed, but had to post a kind of bail of more than $90 million with the court.

Nickname strategy is not new: Expert estimates chances of success

But the election campaign strategy with nicknames is not new. Biden has in the past been referred to as “Sleepy Joe” by his Republican rival, and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has been dubbed “Crooked Hillary” by Trump. And the list of nicknames for Trump's political opponents is even longer.

What is new, however, is that Biden is now also using this strategy against his rival. It remains to be seen how successful this will be in the election campaign. Christopher Galdieri, a professor of politics at Saint Anselm College, said: “In Trump, he has someone who is hypersensitive to how people perceive him, particularly when it comes to his finances. This will cause him to behave even more unpredictably. It’s just aimed at annoying him,” the quoted The Telegraph the experts. The US election is planned for the beginning of November. (bg/dpa)