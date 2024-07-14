US President Joe Biden made his first statement on Sunday after the assassination attempt on his rival, former President Donald Trump, yesterday, Saturday, during an election rally.

Biden condemned the assassination attempt and said he was grateful that Trump was recovering from his injuries from the incident.

He announced that he had instructed the head of the Secret Service, which is responsible for securing presidents and former presidents, to review all security measures at the Republican Party convention, which begins tomorrow, Monday.

The US President added, in statements at the White House, that he will deliver a speech to the American people in a few hours about the need for unity.

The assassination attempt comes days before Trump is nominated by the Republican Party to run against Biden in the November presidential election in an attempt to return to the White House.

Biden said he had ordered an investigation into what happened during Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.

“There is no place in America for this type of violence or any other type of violence. The attempted assassination goes against everything we stand for,” he added.

“Don’t make assumptions about the shooter’s motives or affiliations,” Biden said, stressing that no information was yet available about the shooter’s motives.

The US president confirmed that he had a “short but good conversation” with Trump after the assassination attempt.

“We must come together as a nation to show who we are,” the Democratic president added.