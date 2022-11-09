US President Joe Biden made his first comment on Tuesday’s midterm elections.
Biden hailed the election after his camp succeeded in limiting the damage, even though the Republicans were expected to take a lead over the Democrats in the House of Representatives.
“There was an election yesterday. I think it was a good day for democracy and a good day for the United States,” Biden said at a news conference.
The president, who belongs to the Democratic Party, continued, “While the expectations of the press and experts indicated a red wave, this did not happen,” referring to the color adopted by the Republican Party.
Biden expressed “willingness” to work with the Republican opposition.
But more than 12 hours after the last polls closed, the United States is still waiting to know the results of elections in crucial states.
#Biden #comment #midterm #elections
