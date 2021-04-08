Thursday, April 8, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Biden makes an important statement about individual acquisition of assault rifles

by admin
April 8, 2021
in World
0


US President Joe Biden delivers a speech from the White House

US President Joe Biden made important statements today, Thursday, about the individual acquisition of offensive weapons that are used in indiscriminate fire, and that claim thousands of lives annually in the United States.
The issue of individual weapons is a sensitive topic for Americans.
Biden denounced what he considered an “epidemic” of violence resulting from the use of firearms in the United States, listing a series of bloody shootings that the country had witnessed in recent years.
“Violence with firearms in this country is an epidemic, it is an international shame,” he said, in a speech he gave from the White House lawn.
The US President called for preventing American personnel from acquiring assault rifles, while presenting a limited plan to combat the “epidemic” of violence resulting from the use of firearms.
“We should also ban assault rifles and high capacity servers,” Biden said.

Source: Agencies

.
#Biden #important #statement #individual #acquisition #assault #rifles

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

A high command of the Polisario Front is killed by shots from a drone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.