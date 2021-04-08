Biden makes an important statement about individual acquisition of assault rifles

US President Joe Biden made important statements today, Thursday, about the individual acquisition of offensive weapons that are used in indiscriminate fire, and that claim thousands of lives annually in the United States.

The issue of individual weapons is a sensitive topic for Americans.

Biden denounced what he considered an “epidemic” of violence resulting from the use of firearms in the United States, listing a series of bloody shootings that the country had witnessed in recent years.

“Violence with firearms in this country is an epidemic, it is an international shame,” he said, in a speech he gave from the White House lawn.

The US President called for preventing American personnel from acquiring assault rifles, while presenting a limited plan to combat the “epidemic” of violence resulting from the use of firearms.

“We should also ban assault rifles and high capacity servers,” Biden said.