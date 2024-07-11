Home page politics

From: Lukas Rogalla

On the sidelines of the NATO summit, Joe Biden introduces Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin.” The Ukrainian head of state takes it with humor.

Washington, DC – Another slip-up by the US President: At an important point in a speech on the last day of the NATO summit, Joe Biden the name of his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky with that of Kremlin chief Wladimir Putin reversed.

Biden spoke about the Russian war of aggression and then wanted to give the floor to Zelensky. He said: “I now hand over the floor to the President of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination. Ladies and gentlemen: President Putin.”

Joe Biden speaks during the NATO summit in Washington while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks on. However, the US president makes a bad slip of the tongue. © Brendan Smialowski/AFP

Biden slips up again: US President corrects himself – Selenskyj smiles

As he turned away from the lectern, the 81-year-old noticed the mistake. He immediately corrected himself and apologized, saying he was so focused on defeating Putin. Zelensky, who was standing next to him on the stage, jokingly countered with the words: “I am better.”

The US President is under constant observation at the NATO meeting. After Biden’s disastrously erratic and confused appearance in the televised debate with his Republican presidential rival Donald Trump Two weeks ago, special attention was paid to how he expressed himself.

Debate about Biden’s health before the US election

Since the debate, the 81-year-old oldest president in US history has faced an ever-growing Debate about his physical and mental suitability for the presidency – even within his own party. Biden got through the first two days as host with almost no problems.

But Biden doesn’t usually make the biggest mistakes when he reads speeches from the teleprompter. It will be difficult for the Democratswhich after the US election wants to stay in the White House in November if he speaks freely.

But the real test for the US president is still to come: Biden plans to hold a press conference on Friday night at the end of the NATO summit. (lrg/dpa/afp)