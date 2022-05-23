In the tour of the US president, Joe Biden, through Asia, to brace against China and reinforce the turn towards the region of his foreign policy, an issue threatened to set off sparks in the acrimonious relationship between Washington and Beijing, if it came to light. to shine: Taiwan, the island aligned with the US that China considers part of its territory and for whose unification it does not renounce the use of force. For four decades, Washington has avoided clarifying whether it would come to the aid of Taipei in the event of an invasion, in a position he calls “strategic ambiguity.” This Monday, Biden has opted for forcefulness. Asked by a reporter if he would defend Taiwan in the event of an attack, the White House occupant replied: “yes. It is the commitment we have made”.

“We respect the policy of A Chinese and all the agreements signed from it”, he specified, in a phrase intended to placate the foreseeable fury of Beijing. “But the idea that (Taiwan) can be taken by force, simply by force, is not appropriate. It would dislocate the entire region and it would be an act similar to what has happened in Ukraine (in the Russian invasion). So it’s an even heavier burden.” Biden stressed, in any case, that his expectation is that something like this would not happen or be attempted.

One Chinese It is the expression -with different interpretations- that lays the foundations for relations between Beijing and the rest of the nations, including the United States. For Beijing, that expression implies the recognition that there is only one China, and this includes Taiwan, where the nationalist troops defeated by the communist army in the civil war in 1949 took refuge. For Washington, the expression means that it recognizes the Government in Beijing as the representative of China and the status of Taiwan is not determined.

Later, a White House official accompanying Biden clarified that the presidential response given on Monday does not mean an abandonment of “strategic ambiguity.” The US Law on Relations with Taiwan forces this country to sell weapons to the island for its self-defense, he recalled. But it rains pours, and it is not the first time that the Democratic president has declared himself willing to provide military assistance to Taiwan in the event of an attack. Already in October he made a similar comment, which caused enormous discomfort in Beijing before White House officials clarified – as now – that there has been no change in the US position.

Through “strategic ambiguity,” Washington seeks to dissuade Beijing from attempting to take Taiwan by force. At the same time, he prevents a Taipei that might be emboldened by American support from formally declaring independence, a gesture that would draw a violent response from China.

The Taiwan issue is the most important, and most sensitive, issue in the US-China relationship. For both rivals, that territory is of fundamental importance. For China, gaining control of the island would mean completing the recovery of territory lost to foreign forces in what it calls its “century of humiliation,” between the mid-19th century and up to 1949. It would also open up a path to the Pacific, an especially important triumph as it is convinced that Washington wants to block its passage – and its growing influence – through a series of strategic alliances in the region.

On the other hand, for the United States, Taiwan is the pin that closes the chain of islands off the Chinese coast that allows it to control the Pacific. For both, having Taipei on their side means having the world’s largest manufacturer of advanced semiconductors on their side. According to analysts, an invasion of Taiwan – of which there are no signs – would be much more destabilizing than the war in Ukraine, due to its potential to directly confront the two main military powers.

Beijing has increased its pressure on Taiwan since President Tsai Ing Wen’s mandate in Taipei began in 2016, in favor of a policy of greater skepticism towards the Asian colossus. China, immersed in a profound modernization of its army, has increased the frequency and size of its military exercises in the vicinity of Taiwanese waters, and Chinese air force planes often fly over Taiwanese defense space. The rhetoric of the Xi government is increasingly assertive about a future “inevitable” unification and, although it maintains that its preferred path is peaceful, it does not rule out the use of force.

In Beijing, in a first reaction, China has reiterated the position that it usually alleges in everything related to Taiwan: “No one should underestimate the firm determination, firm will and capacity of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity”, it has Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at his ministry’s daily press conference. On the eve of Biden’s trip, Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi had already warned his counterpart in the White House, Jake Sullivan, that Washington was going the “wrong way” in his policy towards Taiwan.

Taiwan and China are two of the main protagonists alluded to in Biden’s tour, the first of his term in Asia and which began last Friday in Seoul. The trip wants to strengthen the US alliance with its main partners in the region, Japan and South Korea, and highlight Washington’s commitment to the area despite the attention it devotes to the war in Ukraine. It also seeks to overcome its diplomatic, military and economic influence after the blows that its prestige suffered in this area of ​​the world after its abrupt departure by order of Donald Trump in 2017 from the vast Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade agreement that it had helped create, and following its catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan last year.

One of the main acts of his visit was, precisely, the presentation this Monday in Tokyo of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), an initiative in which thirteen countries will participate as founding partners and which, from Washington’s point of view, aspires to provide the economic pillar that is missing in its ties with the region since its departure from the now called CPTPP.

Its members include, in addition to the USA, Japan and South Korea, also India, Vietnam, the Philippines, Singapore, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand. Between all, the White House points out, the participants in the plan accumulate 40% of the world’s GDP. But there is no China, which did request to join the CPTPP in September and is the engine of another regional economic alliance, the RCEP.

“The future of the 21st century economy is going to be written above all in the Indo-Pacific, in our region,” Biden declared at the presentation of the initiative, together with representatives of the rest of the member countries. “We are drafting their rules.”

The agreement has elements to combat climate change, to strengthen supply chains and to encourage digital trade. But it does not offer a key incentive, greater access to the US market. And its rules, including whether China could one day be a member and under what conditions, must begin to be negotiated now, in a process that may take years to finalize.

So far, China has coolly welcomed the new initiative. In a statement, its foreign minister, Wang Yi, indicated that Beijing welcomes projects that strengthen regional unity, but “opposes attempts to sow division and confrontation.” “Asia Pacific should be an area for peaceful development, not an arena for geopolitical gladiatorial combat.”

Biden’s tour will close tomorrow, Tuesday, with a new gesture of defiance against China. The US president will participate in a summit of the Quad, made up of India, Japan, Australia and the United States. This informal association is one of the alliances – along with the Aukus of the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom – that China sees Washington fostering to try to combat China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific.

