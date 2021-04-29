US President Joe Biden made a slip in his speech on Russia and was unable to pronounce the word “escalation.” The recording of the speech was published by ABC News on Youtube…

“I know this worries many of you, but I made it very clear [президенту России Владимиру] To Putin, that we are not striving for an esc-ex-ex – I beg your pardon – escalation, ”the politician said, speaking at the US Congress.

On April 28, Biden delivered the traditional State of the Union message to Congress. Typically, American presidents do this at the beginning of the year, but Biden decided to timed his speech to coincide with 100 days in office.

Earlier, the US president was unable to pronounce the name of Russian leader Vladimir Putin the first time during a speech on relations between the countries. The head of the United States started talking and said something unintelligible, similar to “President Clutin.” Then Biden immediately corrected himself.