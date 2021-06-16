US President Joe Biden made a slip and almost named Russian leader Vladimir Putin after his predecessor Donald Trump.

During a press conference following the US-Russian summit, which was held in Geneva on Wednesday, June 16, the head of the White House said that he had carefully watched Putin’s speech, but almost uttered Trump’s name.

“I watched a fragment of President Tra … Putin’s broadcast,” he said, but corrected himself in a timely manner.

This is not the first such incident. In April, the head of the White House in his speech on relations with Russia made several reservations at once. So, at first, the American leader confused vaccination with escalation, and then mispronounced Putin’s name, but immediately recovered.

Nevertheless, the Kremlin did not notice Biden’s slip of the tongue in the name of the Russian leader. Press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov stressed that reservations are “the lot and specialization of the media, and not the apparatus of the President of the Russian Federation.”

The meeting of the heads of state took place at the Villa La Grange on Wednesday, June 16. The presidents held talks in both a narrow and expanded format. In general, taking into account the break, the summit took about three and a half hours.