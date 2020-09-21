US presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, speaking to voters, made a reservation about the number of deaths in the country. Reported by Fox News September 21st.

“An estimated 200 million people will die,” he said.

The US population is estimated at 328 million, which means that almost two-thirds of the nation would die from the disease if Biden’s verbal error were true, the American television channel reports.

It is assumed that the candidate for the seat of the head of state had in mind 200 thousand people.

According to the TV channel, this is not the first time that Biden is confused in numbers, citing data on deaths due to coronavirus. For example, in June in Pennsylvania, he claimed that 120 million people died as a result of the spread of COVID-19.

President Donald Trump, Biden’s rival in the November 2020 presidential election, criticized Biden for the $ 120 million reservation, calling the policy woefully stupid.

Earlier, on September 18, Biden blamed Trump for the high death rate from coronavirus in the country. “When it was necessary to take measures to contain the spread, he played golf all day. When we needed the president the most, he was not there. It’s unforgivable, “Biden wrote on Twitter.

The United States remains in first place in the world in terms of the number of people infected and died from coronavirus. According to the portal Worldometer, the number of recorded cases of coronavirus in the States during the pandemic exceeded 7 million. 4,250,140 patients recovered, 204,118 people died.