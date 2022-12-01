Leaders have said they will support Ukraine “for as long as it takes”;

The president of United States🇧🇷 Joe Bidenreceived the French leader, Emmanuel Macron this thursday (1st.dec.2022) at White House🇧🇷 In an interview with journalists, the leaders stated that they will hold Russia accountable and support Ukraine “for as long as necessary🇧🇷

Biden has said he is willing to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The American said that he will only do this after consulting other members of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). “SI will do so in consultation with my NATO allies. I will not do this alone.”he stated.

Biden said he discussed the Inflation Reduction Act with Macron. The French leader stated on Wednesday (Nov 30) that the law was “super aggressive” with European companies. On this 5th (1st. ten), Biden said that “does not apologize” to French.

The law establishes subsidies for US companies in the country and tax credits. Alongside the US leader, Macron stated that it is necessary “resync” the economic partnership between the 2 countries.

According to a statement published by France and the United States, “The Presidents strongly condemn Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine and emphasize that intentionally targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure constitutes war crimes whose perpetrators must be held accountable.” Here’s the full of the communiqué. (134 KB, in English).

During the morning, Biden claimed that “France and the United States are once again upholding the democratic values ​​and universal human rights that are at the heart of our two nations”🇧🇷 Here’s the full of speech. (72 KB, in English)

Macron said that “Democracies on both sides of the ocean are being rocked by the same doubts about our ability to be strong and effective when it comes to shared challenges.”