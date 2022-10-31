Home page politics

Of: Franziska Black

US President Joe Biden in talks (archive image from July 2022) © White House/Imago

Sergey Lavrov raises allegations – conspicuously only against the USA. The tone towards Europe changes partly. News ticker on war diplomacy.

Update from October 31, 7:13 p.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala signed a joint declaration on Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic perspective on Monday. This is according to a report by the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform. With the document, the Czech Republic confirmed “that it will support our country for NATO membership as soon as circumstances allow,” Zelensky said.

Czech Prime Minister Fiala traveled to Kyiv with seven ministers on Monday. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Prague on Sunday to show solidarity with Ukraine and support their government’s policies. Before that, however, there had been several demonstrations against the Czech government and support for Ukraine – most recently on Friday.

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala (left) and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Monday (October 31, 2022). © Andrew Kravchenko/AP/dpa +++ dpa picture radio +++

War in Ukraine: Mayor of border city of Belgorod submits his resignation

Update from October 31, 6:03 p.m.: Belgorod Mayor Anton Ivanov handed in his resignation on Monday, according to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti. The politician is changing to another position, it said. Details about the new position or the exact background to the resignation were not known.

Russia’s leaders only announced on Tuesday that they wanted to strengthen border regions near Ukraine – including Belgorod. “In several regions, especially those close to the border like Belgorod, measures for additional reactions are necessary, which we are working out with both the regions and the government,” Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said at a government meeting on Tuesday. Eight months after the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, Moscow is increasingly complaining about the shelling of its own territory.

Ukraine war: In July there was apparently trouble between Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Selenskyj

Update from October 31, 2:57 p.m: A US media report now indicates massive trouble between Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenksyj. The US President “lost his temper” during a phone call in June, reports CNBC. The broadcaster relies on four unnamed insiders.

“Biden had barely told Zelenskyy about the new military aid of about $1 billion,” writes CNBC online, “when Selenksyj began to list the needs that his country still had”. Biden then became louder and emphasized that his administration and the US military were “working hard” on aid to Ukraine and that Zelenskyy could show “a little more gratitude”, the report says. However, relations between the two countries have since improved.

The background to Biden’s tension could also have been the US midterm elections in November. In the event of an election victory, the Republicans do not want to continue supporting Kiev as before, Biden recently warned. “That worries me because they’ve said they’re going to trim it,” Biden said this month. House Minority Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy previously said in an interview, “I don’t think people are in a recession and they’re going to give Ukraine a blank check.”

Grain exports: Putin spokesman brings compensation into play

Update from October 31, 2:13 p.m: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has issued a warning with regard to Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea. These are “risky” without Russian involvement. If Russia says it cannot guarantee safe shipping in this sea area, the international agreement on exports is “not so easy to implement”. The Grains Initiative would then “take on a different character, much riskier, more dangerous and without guarantees.”

Peskov said Moscow is ready to compensate recipient countries that will receive less grain as a result of Russia’s exit from the agreement. How this will look in practice is a difficult question.

War diplomacy in the Ukraine conflict: Putin calls the EU a “vassal” of the USA

First report from October 31st: Moscow – In his annexation speech at the end of September, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin described the EU as a “vassal” of the USA. Now Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has followed suit. Against the background of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he described the course taken by the US government under President Joe Biden as being driven by “self-serving economic interests” and an “ideologically based superiority complex”.

Ukraine war: Lavrov rails against the USA

So said the politician of the Russian state According to news agency Tass in an interview for the film “A World on the Verge. Lessons of the Cuban Missile Crisis”. It was broadcast on Sunday (October 30) at the Website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs published.

In addition, the United States wanted to weaken and de-industrialize Europe militarily, Lavrov said, according to Tass. Washington wants to keep Europe on “stand-by” so that its countries “have to” “flood” Ukraine with arms supplies and then “have to” replenish their arsenals with US supplies.

Sanctions against Russia: Putin’s foreign minister sends messages to Europe

Not only “more and more economists in Russia” are coming to this conclusion, but also in the West. Lavrov’s reasoning: “More and more German companies are relocating their production to the USA, with consequences for their long-term competitiveness.” The Europeans have long been suffering significantly more from the sanctions against Russia than the USA, Lavrov claimed. Last but not least, the statement was probably aimed at those who were dissatisfied in Europe.

The tirade may also have a domestic political significance. A confidante of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Leonid Volkov, recently said that opinion polls show that Putin’s anti-US agitation has caught on among the Russian population, but that Europe’s reputation is far more difficult to damage. Many Russians have already gotten their own picture of Europe through travel, for example. However, last were also to hear irritating accusations from Russia in this direction. (frs)