Israel-Hamas war, Biden's plan for a six-week truce

Biden now he no longer holds back, even if he continues to support in public Israel. In reality, the US president has lost patience with Netanyahu. According to private conversations reported by Nbc News, Biden – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – said on at least three occasions that the first Israeli minister it's an “asshole”, one”asshole“, because he persists in refuse a ceasefire for Gaza. Biden said the United States had been working “night and day” to agree on a six week break in the fighting between Israel and Hamas as start towards a longer ceasefire. He stated that “the key elements of the agreement are on the table”, although some issues remain to be resolved. Biden does not want a massive Israeli offensive in Rafah without a “credible plan” to protect more than a million people taking refuge there.

This is the request made by US President Joe Biden to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Biden, yesterday at the end of the talks with the King Abdullah of Jordan at the White House, said that “a major military operation in Rafah should not proceed without a credible plan to ensure safety and the support of over a million people taking refuge” in the city. “Many people have been displaced repeatedly fleeing violence in the north and are now crammed into Rafah, exposed and vulnerable. They need to be protected“, he added. Nine months before the presidential elections, Biden's position on Israel 41% of Americans are dissatisfied, according to a Pew Research survey. This while an overwhelming majority of US citizens think the 81-year-old president is too old for a second term. Meanwhile, his requests for new aid for Ukraine and Israel is in trouble in the political quagmire of Congress.