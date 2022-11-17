North Americans voted to elect 100% of the representatives and 1/3 of the senators; Casa Alta follows with Democrats

President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party lost control of the US House of Representatives in the midterm elections (midterm elections), held on November 8.

According to projections of CNN International released on Wednesday night (Nov. 16), the Republicans elected 218 deputies in the Chamber – the minimum necessary to form a majority. The Democrats appear with 210 elected deputies. Alaska is still tabulating the data.

The US House is renewed in full every 2 years. Under the system, each of the 50 states is entitled to one vacancy. The other 385 are divided proportionally among the most populous states.

In the 2020 elections, which determined Joe Biden as president, Casa Baixa had 220 seats, a slight advantage. In the 2022 election, however, so far, it has lost 10 seats. Republicans won 6.

SENATE

The election, which started on Tuesday (8.Nov), gave control of the US Senate to the Democrats.

In the Upper House, each state has 2 seats, regardless of population size. The term is 6 years, with elections for ⅓ of the seats every 2 years. This means that, of the 100 seats, only 35 were reconfigured in this year’s elections.

The majority of the Upper House is secured with 51 senators. However, in the case of an equal division (50 to 50), the vice president of the United States –today, the Democrat Kamala Harris– exercises the tiebreaker as president of the Senate, a position that she also holds. This is the current configuration of the US Senate.

The Democrats secured 50 seats last Saturday (12.Nov). As they have Harris’ casting vote, they maintained the majority in the House. One vacancy is still pending in Georgia, which will compete in the 2nd round. Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will face each other on December 6.

BIDEN GOVERNANCE

The results of the midterm elections challenge the government of the President of the United States. This is because the renewal of Congress reflects the power that the Republican and Democratic parties will exercise in controlling the agenda of the US government and in congressional committees. Those elected take office on January 3, 2023.

The result favorable to the Democrats in the Senate will facilitate the government of the president. However, with Republican control of the House, some priority proposals for Biden are at risk of being barred. Topics include the legalization of marijuana, voting requirements, raising the minimum wage and, most notably, abortion.

The case law that has ensured the right to terminate a pregnancy throughout the country since 1973 was reviewed by the US Supreme Court in June, leaving the decision up to each state while there is no federal law on the subject. After that, Biden spoke of creating a national law to ensure access to the procedure. But the proposal needs to receive the approval of Congress.

On November 9, Biden claimed to be “prepared” to deal with Republicans elected to the House of Representatives, but has declared that he will not make concessions on some issues.

The US leader said he hoped to continue cooperating with Ukraine and would not accept proposals that could “worsening inflation”🇧🇷 He even said no “will deviate from the commitments made to address the climate crisis”.

This year’s election also gives an idea of ​​what to expect in the 2024 presidential election. The president says he should run for re-election.

Trump, who also intends to run for the White House, had his name overshadowed within the party by Ron DeSantis, who was comfortably re-elected to the governor of Florida. Even so, the ex-president announced on Tuesday (15.Nov) that he will run for his party’s primaries.

STATES

Americans also went to the polls to elect 36 governors. The states participating in the dispute are:

Until the early hours of this Thursday (Nov. 17), including the 14 states that did not participate in this year’s elections, the advantage belongs to former President Donald Trump’s party: 25 state governments will be led by Republicans, and 24 by Democrats. Counting is still ongoing in Alaska.