For those who thought it was a absurdity President López Obrador’s campaign in favor of Cuba and Central America for the non-invitation of the White House to the IX Summit of the Americas, President Joseph Biden’s decision to loosen up To a certain extent, the economic blockade against Cuba was a message favorable to Mexican foreign policy.

The permits from the White House for flights, remittances and reunifications to Havana were not only a concession to the approaches of the Mexican president, but they represented a message of what has been raised here: the United States needs more to Mexico today than Mexico to the United States.

The negotiation secret of the White House is also addressing the issue of Central America, although perhaps without having visible evidence: some indications could indicate that a would invite to the three Central American countries, although with the appeal that they were not the presidents but their foreign ministers or some other special envoy.

But what is still left on the table discussions is to know with what political and geopolitical authority the Government of the United States assumes the task of demand the American democratic model in other countries and certify their compliance in order to attend meetings called by the US president, since, until now, populist South American governments have compliment with the indispensable rules of procedural electoral democracy and not They have come to power via coups.

The model geopolitical organization of the IX Summit of the Americas is restrictive for the attending countries, unidirectional in favor of the interests of the United States and imperial Regarding the conception of the countries of the region as protectorates Monroeists.

The tone of the Mexican demands, the inflexibility of President López Obrador to achieve them and the decision to blow up a Summit that mattered in global geopolitical terms to President Biden will have the effect of setting very precise criteria in the succession Mexican presidential election to avoid the old political scheme pendular of the PRI regime that a radical government must be followed by a conservative.

President Biden, who had witnessed as vice president the close up of President Obama to the Cuban regime and officially resumed diplomatic relations in 2014, had defined as criterion of his Government the assumption of the political approach ultraconservative of President Donald Trump to increase pressure on Cuba and use economic isolation to strangle the already deteriorated Castro government.

In the White House there was nervousness when the photograph of an informal meeting between President López Obrador in Havana with retired General Raúl Castro became known, because that is where complemented the elements to conclude that the exclusion of Cuba from the IX Summit of the Americas would be more expensive for Washington than for the model of meetings of this nature and that the non-attendance of Mexico would imply a breaking off of political relations between the National Palace and the White House, in addition to would enhanceeven without wanting it, or assimilating it, or exercising it, the regional Mexican leadership against the geopolitics of the United States, including without contaminate the existence of the economic commitments of the Free Trade Agreement.

Although the White House is still without willingness to invite Cuban President Diaz-Canel to the summit, the release of the few economic-family siege measures against Cuba is causing havoc in the US conservative sectors and in the liberal-conservatives who write in the media, because these decisions are somehow going to allow the strengthening of the Cuban regime in one of its worst moments of hanging economic, and when the US policy towards Cuba in the Biden administration is more style Trump than Obama’s approach.

Likewise, the warm United States concessions to Cuba represent a victory policy of Mexican President López Obrador, when the reaction of Mexican conservative and liberal opposition sectors had been derision and repudiation for his approach of not attending the ninth summit if the governments of Cuba and Central America were not invited.

The loosening of US sanctions on Cuba is sending the message that the Mexican political leadership and the region will be fundamental in the appointment of Morena’s presidential candidate in 2024.

policy for dummies: Politics, like baseball, isn’t over until it’s over.

