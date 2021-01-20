US President Joe Biden signed a decree lifting the ban on entry to American territory for citizens of a number of Muslim countries. On Wednesday, January 20, reports Reuters…

Thus, restrictions are lifted from Iran, Yemen, Libya, Syria, Somalia and Chad.

In addition, Biden called on his administration to strengthen the DACA program, which protects immigrants who came to the country as a child from deportation from the United States.

Almost immediately after taking office in 2017, former US President Donald Trump signed a decree banning entry into the country for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, Syria, Somalia and Sudan, provided that they have no family ties in America …

Later, Trump signed a new document expanding the list of countries subject to restrictions. It includes Venezuela, North Korea, Chad. At the same time, Iraq and Sudan were excluded from the list.

The document was blocked in various courts, but in July 2018, the US Supreme Court upheld Trump’s immigration order.