US President Joe Biden canceled the rule introduced by his predecessor, Donald Trump, according to which a migrant without health insurance could be denied a residence permit. This was reported on Friday, May 14, at website White House.

“The administration is committed to expanding access to quality and affordable health care. We can achieve this goal without prohibiting entry to those who want to immigrate to our country legally, but do not have sufficient financial resources, or have not purchased health insurance from a limited list of relevant plans, ”the message says.

Biden noted that such a decision does not advance the interests of the United States. The American leader ordered the administration to make the necessary changes to the current legislation.

On Trump’s initiative, since October 2019, receiving preferential health care may have prevented the approval of an immigration petition. To obtain a residence permit, candidates had to purchase health insurance or prove that they could independently reimburse their medical expenses without receiving subsidies from the state.

The former American leader explained his decision by the fact that a migrant can become a “burden” for American taxpayers.

On January 28, Biden reinstated the Elderly Benefits and Care Benefits Act that had been repealed by the previous US administration.