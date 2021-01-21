New US President Joe Biden left the Senate with the right to decide the issue of impeachment of the former head of state Donald Trump. This was stated by the press secretary of the White House Jen Psaki, her speech to reporters broadcasts Fox News.

According to her, Biden will let the members of the upper house of Congress decide for themselves all technical issues related to the time and features of the procedure. Psaki stressed that the Senate is “multitasking”, so it can simultaneously deal with the impeachment of Trump and perform other functions.

Earlier, the chairman of the US Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsay Graham, Republican Lindsay Graham explained the reason for the impeachment of Trump. According to the politician, the launch of this procedure in the US Senate is “an unconstitutional act of political revenge.”

On January 14, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump in the wake of the recent riots in Washington. The debate lasted over seven hours. 232 lawmakers voted for impeachment due to incitement to rebellion, against 197. The last vote was the second attempt to remove Trump from office.