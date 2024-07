Sunday, July 14, 2024, 07:27



| Updated 07:54h.









US President Joe Biden was among the first to condemn the shooting that left his election rival Donald Trump wounded in an apparent assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania, while some Republicans blamed the Democrat’s campaign for the attack.

