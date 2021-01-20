On Tuesday, the eve of his inauguration as President of the United States, US President-elect Joe Biden led a memorial service for the 400,000 Americans who died from infection with the Coronavirus in the 11 months since the virus caused the first death in the country.

The eulogy came at sunset, hours before President Donald Trump was due to leave the White House for the last time.

Biden and his fully-elected Vice President Harris led the ceremony from the Lincoln Memorial.

“It’s sometimes difficult to remember, but this is how we heal. It’s important that we do that as a nation,” Biden said at the start of the ceremony.

During his speech, 400 light bulbs were lit on both sides of the reflective pool located below the monument, in honor of the lost souls, and a chant and a moment of silence followed, mourning the victims.

“Although we may separate physically, we the American people are united in spirit,” Harris said.

Corona cases in the United States on Tuesday exceeded 24 million confirmed cases and 400,000 deaths since the first confirmed death from the virus was recorded in February 2020, according to a Reuters count.