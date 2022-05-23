Indo-Pacific plan: focus on digital, supply chains, green and corruption

New economic alliance between Asia And Washington. “The United States and the Japanalong with eleven other nations, will launch the Indo-Pacific economic framework, “he said Biden in a press conference with the Japanese prime minister, Fumio Kishida.

“There will be concrete economic benefits for the countries that want to participate in the new one economic alliance in the Indo-Pacific region “, he assured after the bilateral summit with the premier. And he added:” It is a commitment to work with our friends and partners in the region, on the challenges that matter most to ensure economic competitiveness in the 21st century “The agreement aims to strengthen four key areas: digital economy, supply chains, green energy and the fight against corruption.

A plan that seems clearly intended to offer Asia-Pacific an alternative to China, the world’s second largest economic power with growing influence in the region. Jake SullivanBiden’s national security adviser, however, assured that it is a “open platform“because it was conceived and defined as such, without however convincing Beijing who immediately had his say.

The Indo-Pacific strategy of the United States on the formation of “small cliques in the name of freedom and openness” has the sole purpose of containing the China and it is doomed to fail, the Chinese foreign minister stressed Wang Yiadding that if Indo-Pacific Economic Framework “becomes a political tool for the US for safeguard their hegemony regional economy and deliberately excluding specific countries would be on the wrong track. ”

At a press conference in Tokyo, Biden he also said that the US would be ready to offer help to Taiwan in the event of a “Chinese invasion” and said he was willing to review “some duties” imposed on China by Trump. In 2017, below Donald Trumpthe United States withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (Tpp), a vast multilateral free trade agreement that was the subject of a new agreement in 2018 without Washington.

Taiwan: Beijing to USA, “Do not underestimate” determination

The Chinese Foreign Ministry protested after the statements by US President Joe Biden, who said he was ready for military intervention in the event of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan and called on the White House not to “underestimate” Beijing’s determination. A spokesman stressed that the US should not defend the independence of the ‘rebel’ island and added that the China will take firm action to safeguard its sovereignty and interests.

Taiwan: CNN, White House officials “surprised” by Biden words

Many of the top officials of the Biden administration “were taken aback by the statements” of the US president who, on his trip to Asia, warned that the United States would intervene in defense of Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. This was reported by CNN, adding that following Biden’s comments, a White House official assured that Washington’s official position with respect to the dossier has remained unchanged. “As the president stated, our policy has not changed. He reaffirmed our policy of the one China and our commitment to peace and stability in the Strait of Taiwan. He also reiterated our commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act to provide a Taiwan the military means to defend themselves “, said the official. According to sources of the American broadcaster, Biden’s staff are working to publicly clarify the position of the United States.

