Joe Biden held the first official act of his 2024 campaign seeking re-election, a speech in Pennsylvania that focused on his likely opponent in November, former president Donald Trump | Photo: EFE/EPA/SAMUEL CORUM

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, carried out the first official act of 2024 in his campaign seeking re-election, giving a speech this Friday afternoon (5) at a university in Blue Bell, in the state of Pennsylvania.

The statement focused on his likely opponent in the November election, former president Donald Trump (2017-2021), defeated by the Democrat in the 2020 election and who is leading the polls for the Republican Party primaries.

“The choice is clear. Donald Trump's campaign is about him, not America, not you. Donald Trump's campaign is obsessed with the past, not the future. He is willing to sacrifice our democracy to put himself in power. Our campaign is different,” said Biden.

The Democrat alleged that Trump “tries to rewrite the facts of January 6th”, in reference to the invasion of the US Congress by Republican supporters three years ago, during a joint session in which Biden's victory was certified.

“They were insurrectionists, not patriots. They were not there to defend the Constitution; they were there to destroy the Constitution,” Biden said.

Trump is a defendant in a federal lawsuit for the invasion of the Capitol, a fact that recently led the states of Colorado and Maine to make him ineligible in the local Republican Party primaries, based on a provision in the American Constitution that prohibits those who participated in insurrections and rebellions. to hold public office. The Republican filed appeals against these ineligibility decisions.