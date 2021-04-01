Biden launches an “once in a generation” investment plan

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden unveiled a plan to invest two trillion dollars to modernize the US’s dilapidated transportation network and create “millions of jobs” in the country and enable it to “win the global competition with China,” in a massive investment that “occurs once every generation”.

In a speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in which he unveiled the first phase of the “Build Back Better” eight-year plan, Biden said, “Today I am proposing a plan for the nation that rewards work, not just wealth. A plan to adopt a fair economy that gives everyone a chance to succeed.” It will create the strongest, resilient and innovative economy in the world. “

The plan aims to pump $ 620 billion to modernize the country’s transportation network, including 32,000 km of roads and highways, repair thousands of bridges and double federal funding for shared transportation.

“It’s an investment that happens once in every generation in America, and it’s unlike anything we’ve seen or done since we built the interstate highway system and fought the space race for decades,” the Democratic president added.

Biden stressed that the plan represents “the largest American investment in jobs since World War II. It will create millions of jobs, well-paying jobs. It will increase the size of the economy, make us more competitive in the world, and enhance our national security interests, and it will put us in a position to win in.” Global competition with China in the coming years. “

He added, “We cannot take a minute” to modernize the crumbling US infrastructure, in a call through which he especially tried to persuade his Republican opponents who opposed this plan to change their minds.

This investment will be partially financed by an increase in corporate taxes from 21% to 28%, noting that this tax was 35% before Trump’s era before the Republican billionaire lowered it to 21%.

Biden stressed in his speech that he has “nothing against millionaires and billionaires,” adding, “I believe in American capitalism.”

He explained that raising the corporate tax to 28% would return the federal treasury an additional $ 1 trillion over 15 years.