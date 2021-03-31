Joe Biden launched his campaign in Pittsburgh and closed it in that same industrial city in his native Pennsylvania on November 3. It was not a nostalgic choice, nor was it this Friday to return to Pittsburgh to present the gigantic infrastructure plan with which it intends to invest two trillion dollars (about 1.7 billion euros) over the next eight years to shore up the rebirth of America.

The state whose slow recount tipped the electoral balance in its favor after a week of political uncertainty has an open seat in the Senate to be contested next year that can define the viability of its mandate and its role in history.

Even today Americans drive on the roads that Franklin D. Roosevelt built to put the unemployed to work in the 1930s and drink from their reservoirs. Biden wants the Rebuild Better plan to be to pandemic America what the New Deal is to the Great Depression. “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself,” said Roosevelt in his inaugural address.

Biden will not go that far, because fear has been the element of cohesion to accept the measures to contain the pandemic, but he follows in the footsteps of the mythical president in many other aspects. The carpentry shop where he presented his plan on Wednesday is a regular stop for all Democratic politicians who want to partner with unions. The Pittsburgh trainees are not the young executives Donald Trump eliminated on his reality show, but the workforce that this politician who pretends to be the Joe of the street has always appealed to.

Paying for this massive investment will take 15 years of corporate tax hikes, sparking immediate rejection from opposition conservatives and his own party. When opposition leader Mitch McConnell assured that the economy “is recovering by itself” and does not need more investment, White House spokeswoman Jan Psaki fought back. “Tell that to the millions of Americans who are still out of work,” he replied.

Conservatives believe that undoing Trump’s tax changes to raise the corporate rate from 21% to 28% and increase the minimum that companies have to pay for their profits abroad will scare investment. The White House, however, sees in the crisis a unique opportunity for this generation to modernize infrastructures with 621,000 million dollars, resuscitate the welfare state with 400,000 million dollars for programs for retirees and the disabled, revitalize the manufacturing industry with 300,000 million dollars, repair and build social housing worth 213,000 million and bring broadband to all corners of the US with a hundred billion dollars of investment, among other lines of this ambitious plan.

And this is only the first part. The second will focus on health subsidies to bring life back to the Affordable Access Health Act (ACA, known as Obamacare) and social programs for children and women that equalize female competitiveness in the workplace, with an investment that is anticipated around $ 775 billion, according to his campaign promises. Biden is just getting started.