US President Joe Biden lashed out strongly at former President Donald Trump during his first major campaign rally on Friday. “He's using the same language as Nazi Germany,” Biden said of his likely opponent in the upcoming presidential elections. Saturday marks three years since Trump supporters stormed the Capitol after a stirring speech by the former president.
