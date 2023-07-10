Russia-Ukraine War: Biden in the EU for NATO holds back on Kiev’s entry

US President Joe Biden flew to Europe for the NATO summit in Vilnius, a new test on his leadership and on the unity of allies, which risks being undermined by divisions on the path to Kiev’s entry into the Alliance and the veto of Turkey and Hungary on Sweden’s entry. But also by criticism of the commander in chief’s decision to send the controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine, banned by two thirds of NATO countries because they are dangerous for the civilian population.

READ ALSO: Kiev: “Cluster bombs? Not in Russia”. Meloni: “Prohibited production”​​​​​

The tour of Biden it began today in London, where the meeting with the British premier is scheduled Rishi Sunak to Downing Street and then Charles III in Windsor. But the key appointment is the summit on Tuesday and Wednesday with the leaders of NATO, also present the premier Giorgia Meloni.

The American president, in order to avoid cracks, has drawn a clear line on Ukraine, holding back the push of the countries of the north-eastern flank for its rapid entry into the Alliance. Three reasons, explained in an interview with CNN on the eve of his departure: “Kiev is not ready to join NATO… must meet other requirements”, “Not there is unanimity between member countries” and do it now “in the midst of a conflict would mean going to war with Russia”, given the commitment to mutual defense “of every inch of NATO territory”.

Instead, the American president suggests “tracing a rational path so that Ukraine can qualify for NATO membership” and promises that in the meantime the United States, together with its allies, will continue to supply Ukraine with security and weapons, “as they do for Israel”. Biden, on the other hand, said he was optimistic about Sweden’s entry into the Alliance in the short term, blocked in particular by Ankara, who reproaches Stockholm for hosting Kurdish militants and recently also for the Koran burned with impunity in the square.

Subscribe to the newsletter

