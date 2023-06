How did you feel about the content of this article?

US President Joe Biden kicked off his re-election campaign with a speech to union members in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Joe Biden defended his re-election to office this Saturday (17), during a political rally with about 2,000 trade unionists in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, his home state. This was the first event of its kind since the Democrat announced his candidacy in April.

To support the “four more years” argument in the White House, Biden emphasized what he calls his administration’s recent economic victories, including a drop in inflation and unemployment in May. “Just think. Remember what it was like when I got into office, we took office. Remember the mess we inherited. Now look where we are today,” she said.

Biden avoided commenting on the accusations faced by Donald Trump, the favorite for the race for the Republican Party, limiting himself to attacking him with regard to infrastructure. “Under my predecessor, infrastructure became a joke. Under my stewardship, we are making infrastructure a headline of the decade,” he compared.

Despite the recent drop in inflation and fears of a recession, according to CNN, polls show that Joe Biden is poorly evaluated by voters, as a result of his conduct of the economy, especially due to the price spikes after the pandemic.